Bills QB Josh Allen ranked among NFL's most 'physically imposing' players
You’d be laughed off Hollywood backlots if you penned a screenplay in which the Buffalo Bills deployed a human buffalo at quarterback. You’d be told that it’s too unbelievable, too on the nose, that nobody would buy it.
Reality, however, is sometimes stranger than fiction.
The BIlls perhaps possess the closest facsimile to a human buffalo in the former of signal-caller Josh Allen, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound wrecking ball who is just as likely to run through or over a defender as he is to heave the ball 80 yards over their head. There’s simply not another quarterback like him in professional football—he’s one of one, a wholly unique player who has dragged Buffalo from the depths of NFL irrelevancy to perennial contendership.
It’s difficult to quantify the impact Allen’s skill set has throughout any given game and the way it impacts the mindsets of defenders, but his stat line paints a fairly effective picture; he’s passed for 22,703 yards and 167 touchdowns throughout his six professional seasons, rounding this out with another 3,611 yards and 53 scores on the ground. He’s the only player in NFL history who has totaled over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, and he’ll look to make it a fifth in the 2024 campaign.
Bleacher Report has pointed out Allen’s singularity, as the passer comes in at No. 10 on writer Brett Sobleski’s list of the top 10 “most physically imposing players” in the NFL.
“He's a 6'5", 237-pound tank who will run over opponents if necessary,” Sobleski writes. “The 28-year-old also has a howitzer strapped to his right arm, too. The signal-caller can threaten every blade of grass, throwing seeds to all three levels. Allen is talented, creative and tough. He can beat an opponent in every way imaginable, which is a large reason why the Bills own a 64-34 regular-season record since he joined the squad.”
Allen is the only Buffalo player who appears on the outlet’s list, and given those who appear above him, his placement is likely fair. It’s tough to say that any Bills were overlooked, but we’ll mention defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist freestyle wrestler who signed with the team last week.
Allen is also the only quarterback who appears on B/R’s ranking, a testament to his one-of-one nature. He’ll look to translate his imposing skill set into more wins and potential accolades in the 2024 season, as leading a revamped Bills team to yet another successful season would undoubtedly spark individual awards consideration.