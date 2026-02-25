4 Positions of Need for Buffalo Bills to Scout Heavily at NFL Combine

The Buffalo Bills face multiple roster questions this offseason, and the 2026 NFL Draft offers potential answers.

Led by general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Joe Brady, the Bills' contingent has already reported for duty at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. They began prospects interviews on Tuesday along with meeting the media. Workouts will began on Thursday, February 26 and continue through Sunday, March 1.

When it comes to deciding on players, Beane and Brady have insisted that scheme fit is not a major factor.

"Just get us good players, we'll get them in the right spot," said Beane of the organizational approach to evaluations.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine

As for potential targets, there are four position groups that the Bills' personnel department should watch closely in Indianapolis.

Here's an examination of each position from a Bills' perspective. The "top prospects" listed are taken from NFL lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's most-recent Top 50.

Wide Receiver

The Bills have not seen one of their wide receivers, at least, hit the 900-yard mark in any of the past two seasons. While Khalil Shakir has been an important piece, Buffalo lacks the top-tier outside receiver who can consistently win downfield.

There are certainly scenarios where the Bills use their Round 1 pick on the wide receiver position, something they haven't done since 2014 (although they technically did in 2020 when trading their first-round choice for Stefon Diggs).

Buffalo traded back in 2024, eventually selecting Keon Coleman at No. 33 overall. In 2025, the Bills did not address the wide receiver position until Pick No. 240. Coleman, who finished with 404 receiving yards and multiple benchings in 2025, has underwhelmed, and seventh-rounder Kaden Prather has been out of work since being released during training camp.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston

A big-bodied prospect with WR1 potential is arguably the Bills' greatest draft need this year. The wide receivers will work out with the running backs on Saturday, Feruary 28.

Top WR prospects to watch — Denzel Boston (Washington), Malachi Fields (Notre Dame), Omar Cooper (Indiana)

Edge Rusher

The Bills, who seemingly struggled to affect the opposing passer in big spots throughout fired head coach Sean McDermott's tenure, totaled one sack over two playoff games this past January.

While Greg Rousseau is sound, he's not a game-wrecker off the edge, which is something the Bills have been searching for the past few offseasons. Free agents Joey Bosa and AJ Epenesa didn't do much to worthy re-signing, and an early-round edge rusher likely presents better value than either veteran.

Although it only sort of worked out, the Bills used their Round 1 and Round 2 picks on defensive ends in 2021. Could they do it again in 2026? It does seem likely Buffalo uses one of their three Top 100 selections on an edge rusher. The defensive linemen will participate in on-field workouts Thursday, February 26.

Top EDGE prospects to watch — Akheem Mesidor (Miami), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), TJ Parker (Clemson)

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker

Linebacker

With starters Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson hitting the free-agent market, coupled with the fact that new defensive coordinator employs a four-linebacker set, the Bills will almost definitely add to the position group in some way.

Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen are the three linebackers, from last year's active roster, who remain under contract. Even if Milano and/or Thompson return, it seems like a no-brainer to use draft capital on beefing up the position.

Despite making six defensive picks in the Top 177 last year, the Bills did not draft a linebacker. They drafted one linebacker in 2024, using a fifth-rounder on Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio, who was cut in Year 2.

The linebackers prospects are slated to work out, along with the defensive linemen, on Thursday, February 26.

Top LB prospects to watch — CJ Allen (Georgia), Anthony Hill (Texas), Jake Golday (Cincinnati)



Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen

Safety

Fortunately, Cole Bishop, a 2024 second-rounder, settled in nicely to a starting role this past season. Now, the Bills must find him a running mate.

With Damar Hamlin no longer under contract, Jordan Poyer presumably headed to retirement and Taylor Rapp a potential salary cap casualty, the Bills need to seriously address the safety position.

The good news is Jeremiah sees the top-three safety prospects as three of the top players in the entire class. Grouping them as "bigger nickels" who can "be force players, cover tight ends and blitz," the draft analyst raved about Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman

"I love all three of those safeties. I had all three in my initial Top 25. I think those three guys are three of the best players in the draft, not just the three best safeties," said Jeremiah.

The safeties, part of the defensive backs' group, hit the field on Friday, February 27 in Indianapolis.

Top S prospects to watch — Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Emmanuel McNeil (Toledo), Dillon Thieneman (Oregon)