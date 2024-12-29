Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen seemingly reveals strategy for season finale
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen took care of business in Week 17 against the New York Jets and ended up clinching the AFC's No. 2 seed.
Coming into this week's game, the Bills had a great opportunity. With a win, they would have the option to rest some key players in Week 18 against the New England Patriots.
That is exactly what they were able to do.
Following the win over the Jets, Allen seemingly let the team's strategy for next week slip. He stated that locking up the No. 2 seed now was big for the team because they could rest a bit next week.
“Very important… It gives us an option to give guys rest," Allen said.
More than likely, Allen and quite a few other starters will sit out next week's game. If they do play, they will likely only play for a half at most.
Next week's game will have a huge impact on the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots, who currently own the No. 1 pick, would likely drop in a big way with a win. On the other hand, a loss would secure the No. 1 pick, which could force New England to consider tanking.
Thankfully, there is nothing at stake for Buffalo in Week 18.
Now, the team will be shifting its attention to the playoffs. They would still love to see the backups pull off a division win to end the season, but everything moving forward will be about the journey to the Super Bowl.
It will be interesting to see what the Bills end up doing next week. For now, they will simply enjoy winning the No. 2 seed and will begin resting up for what they hope will be a championship run.
All of that being said, it is not known who Buffalo will play in the first round of the playoffs. That will be finalized next week.
