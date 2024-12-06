Buffalo Bills suggested as future fit for superstar tight end
The Buffalo Bills are going to be an interesting team to keep an eye on in the future. While they're already a top-notch Super Bowl contender, the front office will not hesitate to continue getting aggressive.
Speaking of future moves that could be made, the Bills could be a potential future landing spot for a current NFL superstar tight end.
Mike Silver of The Athletic recently revealed that there are quite a few San Francisco 49ers who have murky futures with the team. Kittle was on his list.
"The 49ers futures of Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., [Kyle] Juszczyk, [Trent] Williams, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, [Charvarius] Ward, and safety Talanoa Hufanga are very much in question," Silver wrote.
Kittle would be a very interesting fit for Buffalo. Even though they're already stacked with tight end talent, he would be an upgrade for Josh Allen.
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News has connected Kittle as a possible target for the Bills.
"George Kittle and Josh Allen are good friends," Bailey wrote. "Kittle himself even said that he wanted to swap jerseys with his friend, saying he needs a Josh Allen jersey "real bad." The two also were joking around ahead of the game and Allen himself even told 49ers defensive back Isaac Yiadom after the game that he would send him a jersey because the one he was wearing was for Kittle. And while all of that may just come across as friends on different teams showing love and respect to one another, there could be a chance that Kittle dons the blue, red, and white at some point."
Thinking about Kittle joining a Buffalo offense that has already been blowing out opposing defenses is an amazing scenario for Bills fans. However, for opponents, it's a thing of nightmares.
So far this season with the 49ers, Kittle has racked up 50 receptions for 649 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games. He is still one of the most feared offensive weapons in the NFC.
Granted, there is no guarantee that Buffalo will end up landing Kittle at any point in the future. But, there is a chance that Allen and company could convince him to come and compete for a Super Bowl.
This is something to keep an eye on in the future for the Bills.
