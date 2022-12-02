Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy.

In helping to flummox a ‘Belichickian’ defense during the Bills 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, McKenzie took a major step towards earning every penny.

Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be Buffalo’s primary option in the slot for the upcoming season. McKenzie’s versatility made him a great fit for the role, leading some to wonder whether he could see time as the Bills’ second option at the position behind alpha wideout Stefon Diggs.

In 2021, the Georgia product put together a late-season surge, which showcased his talents in big-game situations. In fact, his stats last season were less-than groundbreaking, logging just 178 yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown. Still, he demonstrated an ability to be quite effective out of the slot.

Ironically, his breakout performance came in Week 16 against the Patriots, in which he hauled in 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown. Though McKenzie had some success against the Pats zone coverage, he thrived against New England’s man coverage, especially on the inside.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick apparently remembered, and planned accordingly. McKenzie seemed to be the focal point of the Patriots secondary on Thursday night.

Despite splitting their schemes between zone and man coverage, New England’s man patterns were designed to cut off McKenzie from working across the field. In fact, they did to do the detriment of providing adequate help on Diggs, who easily beat Patriots perimeter cornerback Jonathan Jones one-on-one in man coverage for a touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen in the second quarter. In what was a rare double-downer for Belichick and the Pats secondary, slot corner Myles Bryant was still unable to adequately contain McKenzie. The 27-year-old finished the night having caught all five targets for 44 yards.

Through 11 games played, McKenzie has compiled 359 yards on 35 catches with four touchdowns. While those numbers are respectable, they fall below that of fellow receiver Gabe Davis, who has unquestionably taken on the No. 2 role on the depth chart.

Still, McKenzie may prove to be one of Buffalo’s key offensive contributors heading into Buffalo’s stretch run to the playoffs. His performance in Week 13 against New England was a solid follow-up to his impressive outing against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, in which he compiled six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Having logged at least four catches in three of his past four games, mcKenzie continues to build momentum heading into a critical Week 14 matchup with the New York Jets.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 from Highmark Stadium.

