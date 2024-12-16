Buffalo Bills officially reach major accomplishment against Lions
The Buffalo Bills have officially reached a major accomplishment that they were targeting coming into today's game against the Detroit Lions.
As shared by the Buffalo Bills PR on X, the Bills have become the fifth team all-time to score 30 or more points in eight straight games within a single season.
They are the first to accomplish that since the Denver Broncos in 2013.
While the game is not over yet, Buffalo has put up 35 points and currently lead in the fourth quarter 35-21. They have looked like the dominant Super Bowl contender that they have been viewed as all year long.
After losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 by a final score of 44-42, there were major questions surrounding the Bills. Those are questions that they have answered so far today. They still need to finish the game out, but they have looked very good.
Once again, Josh Allen has looked the part of an MVP front-runner. After the impressive game from Lamar Jackson earlier today, Allen needed to keep pace. He has been able to do that.
Offensively, the team has been firing on all cylinders. That has been a trend that hasn't been a concern. However, the defensive side of the ball has been viewed as a potential liability.
So far today, Buffalo has answered the call on defense.
All of that being said, this is a major accomplishment for the Bills. They are one of the best offenses in the NFL and have shown no signs of slowing down. If they can keep up the pace, Buffalo will give themselves a good chance to win a Super Bowl.
Hopefully, they finish out the game as strong as they have played the first three quarterbs and finish off an impressive and dominant statement win.