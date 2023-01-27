Bills Playoff Watch: Patrick Mahomes Injury Update for Chiefs vs. Bengals

As the Buffalo Bills watch, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking healthier for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Had the Buffalo Bills advanced to the AFC Championship, hopes of facing a less-than-100 percent Patrick Mahomes would be all but faded by now.



After suffering an awkward-looking ankle sprain in Saturday's AFC Divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes' status for the AFC title game was up in the air despite returning to that game with a significant limp.

But as the Chiefs get set to host the Cincinnati Bengals - who eliminated the Bills with a convincing 27-10 win on Sunday - Mahomes has no injury designation at all for the contest, per Kansas City's Friday injury report.

Listing him as "questionable" with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line always seemed a bit pointless for a competitor like Mahomes, who limped to the locker room in frustration Saturday only to take the offense back over for veteran Chad Henne once the second half began.

If Sunday was a normal game in the regular season, Mahomes would likely be in greater danger of being absent or at least getting hit with the questionable tag. But the Chiefs have some revenge to exact against the Bengals in what will be the second straight conference championship meeting at Arrowhead between the two teams.

The Bills will be watching (or maybe not) when Sunday's AFC title game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

