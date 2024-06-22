WATCH: PFF tries to predict Bills record for 2024 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills are an enigma to many pundits in the 2024 offseason. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in former All-Pro Josh Allen, a defense that will see the return of one of the best linebackers in football in Matt Milano, and an experienced coaching staff led by a veteran sideline boss in Sean McDermott.
Yet, question marks hover around the club given their offseason maneuvers, namely the team's decision to move on from stalwarts like Stefon Diggs, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, Mitch Morse, and Gabriel Davis. What will the defense look like under rookie defensive coordinator Bobby Babich? Who will be Allen's primary target after the departure of Diggs? Will any of the highly touted rookies make an impact? Will it finally be their year, or has their Super Bowl window closed?
With that being said, those at Pro Football Focus have tried to predict the Bills' win total for the 2024 season using the DraftKings win total line of 10.5. Hosts Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson largely agree that the line is set at the right number and believe that Allen will get the team to at least ten wins; both pundits initially take the over before Palazzolo flips to the under at the last minute.
Related: Who makes the cut on the Bills' all-time Mount Rushmore?
Palazzolo, in particular, notes the division improving around Buffalo as a cause for concern. The outlet believes that the New York Jets will be a better team with Aaron Rodgers playing a full season at quarterback, and the Miami Dolphins, who finished the 2023 season with the same record as the Bills, will remain contenders.
Neither host is overly enthused with the Bills' roster surrounding Allen, but the quarterback's presence is enough to offer confidence. The hosts offer different conclusions, but neither are incredibly confident in their choice, with Monson taking the over despite being hesitant.
The line is fair, but Buffalo has finished with at least 11 wins in each of the past four seasons. The team, sure, isn't as stout on paper now as it's been in past years, but actively betting against Allen isn't the most confidence-inducing thing in the world to do.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI—
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.