Promising Young Cornerback Is X-Factor for Bills' NFL Free Agency, Draft Decisions

While addressing a few significant needs this offseason, the Buffalo Bills have left holes remaining at various positions, including their depth at boundary cornerback.

How they elect to address the CB position will come down to one critical X-factor: Dorian Strong’s injury status. The 2025 sixth-round pick sustained a frightening neck injury that ended his rookie season after just four games, and the subsequent updates on his condition have been mixed.

Whether or not Strong can continue his playing career remains up in the air, and with it, so does Buffalo’s future at the position.

Strong start

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old was solid to begin his NFL career, filling in for White in Week 1 this past season when the veteran sustained a minor preseason groin injury. During his four games played, he allowed three receptions for 18 yards while opposing quarterbacks recorded an 83.3 passer rating when targeting him in coverage, according to Next Gen Stats.

It was extremely disappointing to see his first professional season cut short and even more of a letdown when the injury’s significance was revealed.

“It’s a very serious deal,” said Beane earlier this offseason. “He’s potentially going to have a procedure that will determine whether he can play.”

#Bills Dorian Strong underwent neck surgery today per his IG story.



First step towards recovery. 💪#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1PpvZQjotW — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) February 11, 2026

Before undergoing the procedure in early February, Strong posted an inspiring update to his Instagram.

“GRATEFUL FOR IT ALL," read the post."These past couple of months have been crazy. A lot of ups a lot of downs butI have been able to get my mental right. I'm excited to have this procedure and get back and be better than ever! I appreciate everybody who reached out. I appreciate the MAFIA for support and prayers."

Strong has remained optimistic about his playing future, and if he can indeed continue in a Bills uniform, that would be a big deal for a team lacking on the outside in the secondary.

How things stand

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) runs between drills during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo brought in Dee Alford to replace nickel CB Taron Johnson, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also has experience playing cornerback. However, behind incumbent starter Christian Benford and expected starter Maxwell Hairston, the cupboard is bare in terms of a reasonable third option that could assume a starting role in a pinch.

The Bills signed Tre’Davious White for that reason a season ago, and as it turned out, his services were much-needed after Hairston went down with a preseason injury and subsequently missed the first six games of the year. Now, as Buffalo approaches the start of the 2026 campaign, it must find a player who can fill the void that may be left by White’s potential departure in free agency.

The Bills are likely hoping Strong can take on that role. However, as the team awaits a further update on his health, they may be forced to address the need via free agency, the draft, or trade.

While his long-term well-being is of the utmost concern in this case, for the Bills, a lot is riding on whether or not Strong can continue his playing career.