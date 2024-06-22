Who makes the cut on the Bills' all-time Mount Rushmore?
Ralph Wilson Jr., then a Detroit-based insurance agent and minority owner of the NFL’s Lions, sent a short telegram to Lamar Hunt, founder of the upstart American Football League, in the summer of 1959, a simple message that contained only five words: “Count me in with Buffalo.”
And so commenced a love affair between a region and football franchise that’s as strong today as it was some six decades ago.
The Buffalo Bills, since their formation on that fateful summer day, have evolved into a franchise that is one of professional football's most beloved, a club that—despite not having a Lombardi Trophy atop its mantel—has a celebrated history that includes two AFL Championships, four Super Bowl appearances, and a bevy of players who are today regarded as icons in Western New York. Several Pro Football Hall of Famers wore the iconic ‘charging buffalo’ helmet throughout their careers, with these individuals being as beloved in the city as the role players who won the Buffalo faithful over not with their oozing talent, but with their work ethic.
NFL Media recently celebrated the history of the Bills—and every other franchise in the league—in a video constructing each club’s ‘Mount Rushmore,’ identifying the four most iconic players in the history of each NFL team. Buffalo’s Mount Rushmore includes defensive end Bruce Smith, running back O.J. Simpson, quarterback Jim Kelly, and running back Thurman Thomas.
Smith, Kelly, and Thomas were all on the team throughout the same era, a dominant stretch from the late 1980s through the early 1990s in which the team appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls. Smith—the first overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft—led the way for the team defensively, notching 171 sacks throughout his 15 years in Buffalo. He earned two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards and nine First-Team All-Pro nods throughout his 19-year career, retiring with a still-standing NFL record 200 career sacks.
Kelly served as the team’s quarterback throughout its stretch of AFC dominance, throwing for over 35,000 yards and 237 touchdowns over his 11 professional seasons. He’s still the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns—not a bad career for a player who initially joined an upstart team in a rival league to avoid playing in Buffalo.
Thomas rushed for over 12,000 yards and 65 touchdowns throughout his time in Western New York, winning the NFL MVP Award in 1991. He’s Buffalo’s all-time leader in most significant rushing stats, though he’s not too far ahead of Simpson, who rushed for 10,183 yards and 57 touchdowns throughout his nine years with the Bills. He played in Buffalo from 1969–1977, usurping 1,000 yards five times and 2,000 yards in 1973—all of these stat lines came in 14 game seasons.
All four of these players are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It’s difficult to argue with any of NFL Media’s selections—Smith, Kelly, and Thomas were the faces of the team throughout its most dominant stretch, and Simpson was one of the most productive rushers of his era. It would’ve been nice to see a player like Hall of Fame wideout Andre Reed earn a spot on this ranking, but it’s difficult to definitively say he should’ve been included over any of the listed players.
This Mount Rushmore could change in the coming years, however, assuming current quarterback Josh Allen continues to stand out as one of the most dominant players in football. Through six seasons, he's already approaching Kelly in several key statistics—more of the same would almost assure him a spot on the team’s Mount Rushmore by the time he ultimately retires.
