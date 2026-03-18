New Bills Safety Roasts NFL Personality Over Incorrect Post

After spending the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Geno Stone is joining the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran safety also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, where he helped them win double digits in multiple seasons. While Stone was with the Bengals, they were just 15-19 over two years and missed the playoffs in 2025.

Missing out on a playoff berth was less than ideal for Stone, who said getting back into a winning culture was a primary reason for signing in Buffalo. He also added that Josh Allen leading the offense is another plus.

”Me getting back into a winning culture. And, you know, my agent also represented Micah Hyde. So that's another person that I was able to, you know, get information about the whole organization about,” Stone said.

“Especially he's a fellow Hawkeye of mine. So just knowing what he did here, you know, he came from Green Bay, came here and, and it really pushed his career, you know, a lot longer, you know, just being here and being around all the guys and kind of things they've done here. It's kind of one of the decisions I came here, you know, also, you know, having Josh Allen on the other side of the ball, knowing I got another great quarterback I get to play with.”

Social media personality Dov Kleiman shared a clip of Stone’s presser and zeroed in on his “winning culture” comment. Kleiman stated that Stone roasted the Bengals, a claim that drew criticism from Stone.

Geno Stone responds to claims he was shading his former team

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone reacts after intercepting a pass against the Cleveland Browns. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He shared Kleiman’s post and said “This had nothing to do with the Bengals. I got nothing but respect for them guys in that organization. This was about what’s best for me and MY career.”

This had nothing to do with the Bengals. I got nothing but respect for them guys in that organization. This was about what’s best for me and MY career. https://t.co/07E8u5DseQ — Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) March 17, 2026

Stone was originally selected by the Ravens in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. The Iowa product developed into a starter by the end of his tenure in Baltimore before signing with their AFC North rival in Cincinnati.

He enters his seventh season in the league with 53 starts in 85 games. Stone has 312 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, 21 pass defenses and 14 interceptions. He recorded seven of those interceptions during his final season with Baltimore, which was in 2023.

In Buffalo, he joins Cole Bishop and fellow free agent addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson as part of a remade safety corps.

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