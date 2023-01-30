Bills TE Dawson Knox, 2 Others Named to Pro Bowl

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs officially advancing to Super Bowl LVII, the Buffalo Bills are being awarded with three more Pro Bowl nods as replacements.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and offensive guard Rodger Saffold are all now 2022 Pro Bowlers, the Bills announced Monday. Eight Bills have now earned Pro Bowl honors this season, which marks the most for the team since 10 received the nod in 1992.

Knox will be making his first-career Pro Bowl appearance, as he's replacing Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. After another impressive season, Knox is now the first Bills tight end to earn a Pro Bowl nod since Paul Costa in 1966.

Saffold and Dawkins will now be making their second Pro Bowl after both received the honor last season. Saffold will be replacing Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, who won't be able to play due to injury while Dawkins will be taking the place of Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

The Bills will now have quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer along with the trio of Knox, Dawkins and Saffold all heading to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday.

