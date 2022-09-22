Bills 6-Pack: Buffalo Legends Advance Toward for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Buffalo Bills have 12 legends with busts currently residing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

If things go well, one or more of six modern-era nominees could be joining them when the 2023 class of enshrinees is selected and announced.

Offensive lineman Ruben Brown, linebackers London Fletcher, Takeo Spikes and Cornelius Bennett, cornerback Troy Vincent, and fullback Larry Centers are the six former Bills up for admission into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Brown is a former first-round pick of the franchise and made it to eight Pro Bowls before heading to the Chicago Bears in 2004 where he spent the final four seasons of his career and added one more trip to the NFL's All-Star game.

While Brown started in Buffalo and ended elsewhere, Fletcher took a different route, starting with the St. Louis Rams before heading to the Bills franchise in 2002.

Fletcher spent the final seven seasons of his career with Washington earning four trips to the Pro Bowl in that stretch.

Bennett currently sits fifth all-time on the franchise's sack list and made it to the Pro Bowl while being named a First-Team All-Pro in just his second NFL season.

He'd go on to play seven more seasons for the Bills, earning four consecutive Pro Bowl trips from 1990-93, and finished in the top 10 for Defensive Player of the Year voting twice.

There are 117 nominees total, and that list will be trimmed to 25 in November, with 15 finalists being named in early January.

If any of these six makes it in, they'll join a prestigious group that already includes franchise legends like quarterback Jim Kelly, head coach Marv Levy, defensive lineman Bruce Smith, and running back Thurman Thomas.

