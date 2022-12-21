Despite seemingly looking unbothered by his elbow injury, the Buffalo Bills are still cautious with quarterback Josh Allen.

Anything can happen in today's day and age of the NFL. With that in mind, the Buffalo Bills are kept on their toes, especially at a position like quarterback.

The Bills have been cautious in workouts with quarterback Josh Allen since his elbow injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. For example, Allen was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, according to the injury report, where he is listed as dealing with that elbow injury.

But Allen was a full participant on Wednesday.

Allen and the Bills are looking to close out the AFC East division race with a win over the Chicago Bears. The Bills have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

If the Bills can beat the Bears, it will be the third straight division title for Buffalo and will mean the Bills winning streak extends to six games. ... And possibly their second win in a row in the elements.

The current forecast for Saturday's game is calling for snow. ... or, more spefically, a "bomb cyclone storm'' ... all of which is simply described by Allen as "football weather.''

The Bills and Bears will kick off on Christmas Eve, Saturday, at 1 p.m. ET.



You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.