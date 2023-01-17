Bills Cut Former Josh Allen Teammate, Sign Ex Colts WR to Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills made some roster moves to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills are making roster moves to their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

The team signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Cortez Broughton to the practice squad while releasing receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris in corresponding moves.

Patmon, a sixth-round pick by the Colts in 2020, appeared in just one game this past season. In the 24-0 Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he posted career-high marks in catches (two) yards (24) and targets (six).

He has four receptions on 10 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career.

Broughton was a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in 2019 and played with the Kansas City Chiefs as recently as last season. In 12 career games, he has nine total tackles and one pass defended.

The Bills parted ways with Gentry, who was collegiate teammates with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen at Wyoming. He went undrafted in 2017 but made the Chicago Bears' 53-man roster, recording three catches for 35 yards in his only season with the team.

He appeared in just three games for the Bills this season, recording one target.

The Bills host the Bengals on Sunday a 3 p.m. ET.

