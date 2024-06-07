Buffalo Bills' Von Miller reveals 'why I came here'
Buffalo Bills' defensive end Von Miller sees the potential.
Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, reached the mountain top almost 10 years ago with Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Now, he wants another Lombardi Trophy and he believes the Bills have the field general who will make it happen.
"He's the key for our success. He's the key for the success here in Buffalo, in Western New York. That was the reason why I came here," said the 35-year-old Miller, who signed with the Bills in 2022. "I firmly believe in Josh, he'll be able to deliver us home and I'm gonna do whatever I can to make it easy for him."
The 28-year-old Allen, a three-time NFL MVP finalist, has led the Bills to four consecutive AFC East division titles. Although Buffalo has at least one playoff win each of the last four years, the team has been unable to get over the hump. Miller, who won a second Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford before landing in Buffalo, suggests it's only a matter of time.
"On the field, there's nothing that I can say to Josh. I like to put my GM hat on and he's just a GM's dream when it comes to playing quarterback and all the things he can do out there. There's literally nothing that I can say to Josh on the football field," said Miller after an OTAs practice earlier this week.
Miller doesn't hesitate to hit his quarterback with motivational reminders from time to time.
"I just try to stoke the fire a little bit. Sometimes, I might text him a picture of the Lombardi Trophy or I might send him an interview of other quarterbacks around the league that have won Super Bowls," said Miller. "It's just the mental part of it for me, letting Josh know that I believe in him 100 percent. Whether we win, whether we lose, I believe in 17. I'm gonna ride or die with 17."