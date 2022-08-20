Skip to main content

WATCH: Duke Johnson Continues Bills Scoring Onslaught

The Buffalo Bills continued to trample their visitors from Denver, opening the second half with yet another score.

The Buffalo Bills continue to share the offensive wealth in its Week 2 exhibition showdown with the Denver Broncos, opening the third quarter with its third 80-yard scoring drive of the day. 

This was one led by third quarterback Matt Barkley, but rushing endeavors stole the spotlight this time around, namely those of Duke Johnson.

Keeping up with the torrid pace of Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Zach Moss, Duke Johnson got the Bills on the second half board by earning 42 yards on seven carries during the opening possession, capping things off with a two-yard score.

Thanks to his uniting with the aerial efforts of Barkley, Johnson and the Bills never faced a third down on their first possession of the third. Johnson was assisted on the ground by the efforts of last week's two-score hero Raheem Blackshear, who was responsible for the longest play of the trek with a 19-yard tally that got Buffalo into familiar territory: the Denver red zone.

Johnson is entering his eighth season in the NFL and his first one in Buffalo. He began his career as a 2015 third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns and played four seasons with the team. Then, he jetted off to the Houston Texans for two seasons and played for the Miami Dolphins last season.

Denver was able to briefly stop the carnage with another Brandon McManus field goal on its next drive, though another Johnson score expanded the lead even further.

Buffalo now leads Denver 42-9 in the latter stages of the third quarter. 

