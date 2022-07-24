The NFL offseason is in full force and the Buffalo Bills are already at training camp as it returns to St. John Fisher for 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Once again, the Bills will be expected to contend not just in the AFC East, but for the conference championship and Super Bowl.

Pro Football Focus offers many talking points through the offseason in the form of rankings and lists, and they're nothing if not thorough regarding said rankings.

Their latest list offers us the best 50 players in the NFL entering the 2022 season. The criteria? No single number or grade dictates this list, but the grading along with PFF's wins above replacement (WAR) metric has been used as a foundation while weighting toward the most recent season.

A pair of Bills players are represented in the top 50, and the names should not surprise you.

6. QB JOSH ALLEN, BUFFALO BILLS Allen proved that his breakout 2020 season was no fluke, as he was once again phenomenal in 2021. He now has back-to-back PFF grades above 90.0, and he recorded the best grade at the position in the playoffs (95.8). Allen’s combination of physical tools is unrivaled at the position, and his running ability makes the Bills' offense so difficult to stop in “got to have it” situations. He posted 10 rushing first downs, eight broken tackles, and 134 yards in just two playoff games as a rusher.

39. STEFON DIGGS, BUFFALO BILLS Diggs justifiably wanted a larger role than he was getting in Minnesota, and now that he's in Buffalo, he has recorded at least 27 more targets than his highest-volume Vikings season in both years with the Bills. He wasn’t quite as effective during his second season in Buffalo, but he still caught 10 touchdowns and cut his drop total in half from a year ago.

The Bills will open the 2022 season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 8 at So-Fi Stadium.

