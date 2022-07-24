Bills Camp: Coach Sean McDermott Reveals Mindset on 'Expectations'

This offseason, the Buffalo Bills have been hyped up by the media and fans like no other team in the NFL. And rightfully so. They enter the season as Super Bowl favorites with one of the best rosters in the league.

But head coach Sean McDermott isn't focused on expectations.

"Expectations are for people outside of the building," McDermott said at training camp on Sunday. "And we're here to work. And that starts with training camp, by putting a good practice together this morning. Like I mentioned earlier, coming together as a team and developing an identity of toughness as a football team while we're here."

For the first time since 2019, the Bills have training camp at St. John Fisher University. Sunday was the first training camp practice for the Bills, and there were fans in attendance to watch.

There were tons of exciting moments throughout the day, such as superstar quarterback Josh Allen running out of the tunnel.

Allen is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is the face of the franchise. Last season he threw for 4407 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 763 yards and six scores.

Allen, like the entire team, has lofty expectations heading into the season. He was called the scariest player to defend next season by ESPN's Field Yates and is the MVP favorite, according to FanDuel.

Two other big moments of the day were when safety Jordan Poyer, who is hoping to get an extension, ran out of the tunnel and newly acquired star outside linebacker Von Miller gave away his gloves to a young fan.

The Bills will resume training camp on Monday, but when they do, if McDermott get his wish, the expectations from the outside won't be on their minds.