Bills' free agent acquisition has been 'clutch' addition to defense
Joey Bosa has been an instant-impact free agent addition for the Buffalo Bills this season, with PFF's ranking of "clutch players" further emphasizing his importance to Buffalo's defense.
The former Charger has logged four sacks, 39 pressures, and four forced fumbles this season, with an 89.8 pass rush grade from PFF through 11 games. An underlying aspect of his production is how much has come in crucial situations, specifically the fourth quarter and two-minute drill.
Bosa ranks second among all defenders in PFF grade in the fourth quarter, trailing only Defensive Player of the Year favorite Myles Garrett. According to PFF's Bradley Locker, "His 92.3 PFF pass-rush grade in the fourth quarter is the third-best among any player, with his 26.5% pressure rate the second-highest."
While Garrett (94.2) and Bosa (92.1) are atop the rankings, Aidan Hutchinson (91.9), Ronnie Hickman (91.6), and George Karlaftis (91.4) round out the top five grades.
Bosa also ranks fourth in grading in two-minute drill situations, recording a league-high 15 pressures in that time frame. His 90.4 grade trails only Bryce Huff (91.8), Karlaftis (90.8), and Derwin James (90.7), and ranks ahead of Kool-Aid McKinstry (90.0) among the top five.
With Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson out for the rest of the season, the Bills are thin at defensive end. Buffalo will continue to rely on Bosa to lead the pass rush, hoping assisting contributions from Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa are enough to disrupt the opposing passing game.
