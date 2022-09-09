Bills vs. Rams Halftime Report: Buffalo Tied, Turnovers Aplenty

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the locker room tied at 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills' lead started building on the game's first drive, where Josh Allen led a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis.

Allen completed his first 10 passes, a career-high for the sixth-year pro, but his 11th pass was intercepted by Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis after wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie failed to catch a pass in his direction.

On the Bills' next drive, the team turned the ball over once again after rookie running back James Cook fumbled on his first career carry. Luckily for the Bills offense, the defense had their back, picking off Matthew Stafford two plays later. Cornerback Dane Jackson came up with the pick, the second of his career.

The Bills were able to respond after the interception with a drive that ended in a Tyler Bass 41-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 game.

The Rams offense woke up on the ensuing drive, scoring a touchdown on an 11-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off by a 4-yard Cooper Kupp touchdown catch from Stafford.

The Bills had a chance to extend their lead with a late drive, but Allen threw his second pick of the half ... this time to cornerback Troy Hill.

The interception gave the Rams a short field on the half's final drive, where the Rams made a 57-yard field goal from Matt Gay.

The Bills have had every opportunity to take over this game, but self-inflicted mistakes have kept the Rams in the game and will force Buffalo to play at a high level in the second half.