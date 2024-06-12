Bills' LB Terrel Bernard bond building with All-Pro Teammate at Minicamp
It may be reaching a point where the Buffalo Bills' two starting linebackers are able to finish each other's sentences.
With veteran Matt Milano back on the field at minicamp practice after recovering from a season-ending leg injury, third-year pro Terrel Bernard has immediately felt his partner's presence.
"It was awesome, man. Just having him to talk to, communicate to, go through some of the indy drills with. Just his presence is felt," said Bernard following Tuesday's work in Orchard Park.
Bernard, who emerged as a top-flight performer in his first season as a starter, spoke about his growing on-field relationship with the All-Pro Milano. Both men seem like perfect fits for their roles as defensive leaders and communicators.
"Me and him have been working all offseason just with our communication, building our bond and really trying to see things the exact same way," said Bernard. "To be able to go out there and have some 11-on-11 time, individual drill time, to where we're working together, it felt great, honestly."
The chemistry between the two athletic linebackers appears bound to improve even more as their shared reps increase. Bernard and Milano made five starts alongside each other prior to the latter breaking his leg against Jacksonville in 2023. Despite Milano's lack of availability last year, Bernard has been able to connect with his teammate on a mental level.
"Before the snap, when we're communicating with each other, he's saying the communication before I even get it out," said the 25-year-old Bernard, who started all 17 regular season contests last year but missed the AFC Divisional Round loss due to injury.
For those who may have forgotten, the Bills have something special cooking at the center of their defense.