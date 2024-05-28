Bills' WR Khalil Shakir praises First-Round TE's 'feel for game'
If Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid was overwhelmed in any way as a rookie, he didn't show it.
Buffalo's 2023 first-round draft pick set a franchise rookie record by making 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns over 16 regular season appearances. He also scored touchdowns in both of the Bills' playoff games.
Bills' receiver Khalil Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, recognizes the early impact that Kincaid made on the offense.
"He's amazing. His feel for the game, even in the run game, just him making blocks," said Shakir after Tuesday's OTAs Phase 3 practice. "Sometimes, the transition can be a little tricky from college to the NFL, and he stepped right into the fire. He's a true professional for sure."
Shakir's comments suggest that Kincaid has chosen the right approach to business in the NFL.
"Great dude, funny guy," said Shakir. "Likes to have fun, but also knows when to flip the switch and turn it on when it's go time."
Both Kincaid and Shakir are likely to see an uptick in targets this season, considering Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are no longer on board.