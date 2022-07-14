Skip to main content

Would No Super Bowl Mean Failure for Bills?

The Bills are the odds-on favorite to win it all, but is it a failure if they don't?

At this point in the offseason, there is some sort of consensus, or at least a general understanding, of who the Super Bowl favorite is. Even the sportsbooks have come to a conclusion for the most part. The Buffalo Bills, with one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, are in a prime spot to capture the organization's first-ever Super Bowl.

But, as fun as it can be to predict and assume, the season still needs to be played out. There are still 17 regular season games and three or four playoff games if they get there.

It's clear that the Bills, led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs and newly acquired Von Miller, are in win-now mode, but - if you believe in the thrill of the ride - that doesn't mean if they fall short of winning the Super Bowl this season was a failure. 

Bringing home the Lombardi Trophy is one of the hardest things to do in all of sports; it should be a "treat'' more than an "expectation.'' And why?

For one, the NFL playoffs are single-elimination. Even in the moments when it seems like it's over, a sequence or two can totally flip the script, something Bills fans know oh so well.

Also, while the Bills are listed as the favorites to win it all, it's not like they're leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else. According to FanDuel, the Bills have +650 odds to win the championship, but not far behind are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750), the Kansas City Chiefs (+950), which have eliminated the Bills in the playoffs the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Rams (+1100) and the Green Bay Packers (+1200).

The four teams right behind the Bills in terms of Super Bowl odds all have quarterbacks who have won at least one title. Allen, meanwhile, hasn't played in a Super Bowl yet. The Rams, Buccaneers and Chiefs make up the last three Super Bowl champions, with tons of returning players that have experience playing on the biggest stage.

As crazy as this is to think, it's also possible the Bills will miss out on the playoffs altogether. They have -490 odds to make the postseason, according to FanDuel, the second highest in the league, but as stated earlier, their schedule is loaded with tough opponents. They play seven teams that made the playoffs a year ago, including three teams that were in the conference championship games and both teams that played in the Super Bowl.

The Bills are clearly the best team in their division, but it's not like the other teams in the AFC East are pushovers.

While most of the buzz this offseason about the Bills has mentioned a Super Bowl somewhere, only one team can win it. The Bills have the talent to, that's for sure, but if they fall short, that doesn't necessarily mean the season was a failure.

In our eyes, the season should be considered a success if the Bills make it to the AFC Championship Game or beyond. ... as it would represent the continuation of a build. ... and the anticipation of better "treats'' ahead.

