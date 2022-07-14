Skip to main content

Bills Training Camp Tickets Snafu: Demand High, Supply Scarce

While some fortunate fans were lucky enough to get tickets for Buffalo Bills training camp practices, others remain in a frustrating holding pattern.

The Buffalo Bills have returned to prominence, and fan demand to catch a glimpse of their favorite team has reached a fever pitch. For one of the NFL’s most loyal and enthusiastic fan bases, Thursday morning brought delight to a select few, and despair for several others.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., registered Bills’ mobile app users had the chance to secure free tickets for training camp practices via the team’s website. After 1, availability for said tickets was to be opened to the general public.

While some fortunate fans were lucky enough to get tickets, many remained in a queue, which unfortunately culminated in receiving an error message. The error message was the result of periodic crashing of the Ticketmaster site, leaving some fans on the wrong side of a sell-out.

The high interest visiting Bills’ training camp should come as no surprise.

Despite a brief, mid-season slip in the divisional standings in 2021, the Bills once again dominated the AFC East. They finished 5-1 in the division, with the only loss coming against the New England Patriots in a game with 25-35 mph winds. Buffalo finished 11-6, buoyed by an MVP-worthy performance from quarterback Josh Allen. The team stormed through its AFC Wild Card matchup with the Patriots, winning 47-17 by scoring a touchdown on every possession.

While Buffalo ultimately succumbed to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round [resulting from a heartbreaking walk-off Chiefs touchdown with 13 seconds remaining ], the Bills are considered among the most complete teams in the NFL. In addition to Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox, the Bills also added the services of linebacker Von Miller to their defense — complementing the return of injured cornerback Tre’Davious White. In short, Buffalo will continue to be stout in all three phases of the game and continue to be a popular pick to emerge as the top team in the AFC in 2022.

Buffalo is making its return to the Rochester, New York-area after being away for the past two seasons during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bills will hold 11 training camp practices at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford starting on July 24. A total of 11 practices will be held at the college with the majority of practices starting at 9:45 a.m. An additional practice, Return of the Blue and Red, will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. from Highmark Stadium.

