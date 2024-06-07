Three Veteran Edge Rushers for Bills to consider as late free-agent additions
The Buffalo Bills have questions at the edge rusher position, but any answers are likely on the roster already.
Veteran defensive end Von Miller said he's "been feeling great," but there's no certainty he'll reclaim his pre-injury form. The Bills picked up the fifth-year option on former first-round pick Greg Rousseau, who is expected to take another step forward in his development. Buffalo also re-signed AJ Epenesa, who has shown ability while lacking consistency.
They added low-cost free agent Casey Toohill and drafted Troy's Division I sacks king Javon Solomon in Round 5. The Bills also took a flier on Dawuane Smoot while reserve player Kingsley Jonathan is back in the mix as well.
It projects as an adequate arrangement at defensive end, but critics will complain it contains too many "ifs."
Having received salary cap relief in the form of money to spend as of June 1, Buffalo could elect to shop for a known commodity on what's left of the free agent market.
Here are three options that could be a fit, although it's feasible the Bills will stand pat with what they have. If anything, maybe they bring back free agent Shaq Lawson on a veteran minimum deal.
Yannick Ngakoue
The 29-year-old Ngakoue has played for five different teams since 2020 after a fruitful first four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2023, the former third-round draft pick managed 4.0 sacks in 13 starts for the Chicago Bears.
Emmanuel Ogbah
The 30-year-old Ogbah spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before being released this past February, reportedly saving the team nearly $14 million on cap space. The Cleveland Browns' 2016 second-round draft pick posted back-to-back 9.0-sack seasons (2020, 2021) for the Dolphins, but has totaled only 6.5 sacks in 24 games since.
Jerry Hughes
The former Buffalo Bill remains available on the market following two seasons with the Houston Texans. He didn't miss a game in Houston, totaling 12.0 sacks but the 2010 first-rounder is clearly in the twilight of his career. Set to turn 36 years old in August, there's a possibility that Hughes may have played his last snap in the NFL.