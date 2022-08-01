Buffalo Bills RB Zack Moss: Possible Starter?

As one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen's powerful running ability puts him as the head of the snake of a Buffalo Bills rushing attack that averaged the sixth-most rush yards per game (129.9) last season.

But the Bills can’t afford to put their star quarterback in harms way for a majority of the second 18-game regular season in NFL history.

In a running back room that’s fixing to be a part of a committee approach in order to take pressure off Allen this season, three key names remain in contention to get the starting nod in Week 1 against the defending champ Los Angeles Rams: Devin Singletary, rookie James Cook, and Zack Moss.

After six-straight games of single-digit carries, Singletary's late-season surge put him in the driver's seat to be RB1 this fall. But Moss, who was a healthy scratch four times last season, isn't out of the running just yet.

According to a practice report from The Athletic, Moss was getting plenty of reps with the first-team offense as training camp practices began this week. All three backs will get their shot, but Moss' familiarity with the offense - despite struggles last season - makes him an option that would be tough for coach Sean McDermott to ignore.

Per The Athletic:

The general expectation surrounding the Bills’ backfield is that it will be the Devin Singletary and James Cook show, with Zack Moss being a game-day inactive. In practices like these, actions speak loudest, and Moss receiving ample time working with Allen through the first two practices shows he isn’t as far behind as some might think.

The Bills experimented with multiple starters in the backfield last season. While Singletary led the team and was 16th in the league with 870 rushing yards, Moss and current New York Giant Matt Breida got chances to start as well. As a second-round pick, Cook has positioned himself to get a similar shot this season.

But the report points out that Cook's rookie inexperience and Singletary's expiring contract could put Moss in a place that didn't seem possible last season given the four healthy absences. The former Utah Utes still managed to finish with 96 carries for 345 yards and four scores.

Aside from Allen bullying his way forward from inside the 20-yard line, Moss is the top red-zone threat in the running back room given his bulky size and physical running style. The speed and pass-catching ability of Singletary makes him a more viable option in between the 20s, but Moss still caught 23 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown last season.

Expect the committee approach to begin in full swing in Week 1. And depending on how the rest of training camp and preseason goes, Moss could be at the forefront.