Former Bills first-round pick's renewed confidence leads to Josh Allen INT
Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam has been a coming-of-age story during OTAs and into training camp.
Showing the ability that convinced the Bills to make the Florida product a first-round draft pick in 2022, Elam, who failed to earn a starting job either of the last two seasons, appears to exude a renewed confidence heading into Year 3.
"He's been through, for sure, let's just say last year alone, that was a challenging and trying year. There's an element of reinstilling that belief and confidence," said eighth-year head coach Sean McDermott on Sunday.
Elam was practically a weekly gameday inactive during the 2023 season, playing snaps in only three regular season contests. Due to injury, he was needed for 52 defensive plays in Buffalo's AFC Wildcard win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The resilient cornerback totaled five tackles and stopped a scoring drive by making an interception in the endzone.
In his third NFL training camp, Elam has made multiple notable plays while seeing first-team reps on a rotational basis.
"I would just say just playing fast and free," said Elam, disclosing the reasons behind his success in an interview with WGR 550 following the Blue Red scrimmage at Highmark Stadium. "Just having a great coach that expects perfection for me every play. Every play [he] is talking to me, making sure I'm staying poised, not getting too high even when I do make plays.”
Elam made a key play in the scrimmage, intercepting a deep Josh Allen pass seemingly intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
“Just reading Josh, just being able to go high point the ball and go take it away. I know coach is going to let me have it about celebrating too early, but I was just happy to be able to help," said Elam.
McDermott credited both Elam and new position coach Jamile Addae for the player's emergence.
"He continues to work tirelessly to improve, so credit him for that," said McDermott. "Two, the addition of Jamile and starting with a clean slate."
