'Bright future' for Bills fifth-round rookie who led NCAA FBS in sacks
If rookie edge rusher Javon Solomon can carry his collegiate success over into the NFL, then the Buffalo Bills will have something special on their hands and starting defensive end Greg Rousseau explained how it can happen.
Solomon played his college ball for Troy, the same school that produced Hall-of-Famer Demarcus Ware and Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, and the Bills fifth-round draft pick left the program as its all-time sacks leader.
The small-school label along with his height were likely amongst the factors that pushed Solomon to Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but Rousseau, who hails from a Power 5 college program, recognized the rookie's ability and potential during a guest appearance on One Bills Live with Chris Brown.
"Seeing the way he can bend the corner, the way he uses his hands for a young guy, it's at a very high level. I feel like he has a real bright future and he's fitting in. He's also a great kid," said Rousseau, a 2021 first-round selection.
That hand movement helped Solomon total 33.0 sacks at Troy. In 2023, his 16.0 sacks led all NCAA Division I FBS players.
"There's some natural rush [with Solomon]. Some guys just have that feel," said general manager Brandon Beane, who appeared on One Bills Live one day after Rousseau.
Now, Solomon is battling for a spot in an edge rusher rotation that features Rousseau, former second-round pick AJ Epenesa, and future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller amongst others.
"He's nice. I like him. He's nice. He's got long arms. He's got really big hands. He's built for it. He's a rusher," said Rousseau.
