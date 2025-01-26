Celebrity chef Matty Matheson drops epic 'everybody eats' hype video for Buffalo Bills
Celebrity chef Matty Matheson has done it again, combining his love of food, flair for entertainment, and passion for the Buffalo Bills into an epic hype video that has fans fired up.
The Ontario-born restaurateur, actor, and internet personality—best known for his role as Neil Fak on FX’s The Bear—is a proud member of Bills Mafia, and this time, he’s rallying the fanbase with the team’s mantra: “Everybody Eats.”
The "Everybody Eats" philosophy isn’t just a slogan—it’s the Bills’ offensive identity under Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, who recently confirmed his return next season after declining a second interview with the New Orleans Saints. The idea is simple: to make the offense click, every player must contribute.
Matheson captures this perfectly in the video, celebrating the team’s balanced attack. Whether it’s James Cook breaking through defenses, Keon Coleman snagging deep balls, Dalton Kincaid dominating in the middle, or Amari Cooper torching cornerbacks, the Bills’ offense is a feast where every player gets a seat at the table.
And, of course, it’s all led by their maestro, Josh Allen, who ensures everyone gets a taste of the action.
The "Everybody Eats" mentality has been a game-changer for Buffalo this year. It’s not about one superstar carrying the team but rather a collective effort where everyone contributes to success. One week it might be Cook rushing for big yards; the next, it’s Kincaid racking up receptions. The unpredictability makes Buffalo’s offense one of the hardest to defend in the league.
Matheson’s hype video beautifully illustrates this, blending the passion of Bills Mafia with the unity of the team’s offensive philosophy.
Who better than Matty Matheson, a chef who knows the importance of every ingredient working together to create a perfect dish, to hype up a team built on balance and teamwork? His larger-than-life personality and connection to Buffalo make him the ideal voice to amplify the "Everybody Eats" mentality
As the Bills aim to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, Matty Matheson’s hype video is just what the team and fanbase needed to keep the energy high. Whether you’re on the field or in the stands, one thing’s for sure: everybody’s eating in Buffalo.