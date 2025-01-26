Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady makes decision on Saints open head coaching job
It looks like the Buffalo Bills don't need to look for a replacement for Joe Brady after all.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Saturday that Brady would in fact stick with the Bills for 2025. Buffalo's offensive coordinator had been a hot name on the coaching circuit as the latest hiring cycle ramped up. The Assistant Coach of the Year finalist was slated to take a second interview for the New Orleans Saints head coach opening. But a pleasant surprise came Bills Mafia's way as Brady decided to take his name out of the running to take over in the Bayou.
Brady was also considered a candidate for the Jaguars' head coach role, but with the hiring of Liam Cohen this week, and the Cowboys promoting fellow OC Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, Brady can officially say he's staying put in Buffalo and he can prepare to play the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship game.
Brady's connection to the Saints made a lot of sense for a reunion. He was an offensive assistant for the team in 2017 and 2018. That was the prelude to him rewriting the NCAA record books with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson as the OC for the national champion LSU Tigers in 2019.
The Bills have to be relieved with Brady's confirmation of a return. He has resurrected his coaching career in Buffalo. After an unsteady stint in the same role for the Panthers, he made his way to the Bills as a quarterback coach for Josh Allen under former coordinator Ken Dorsey in 2022 and 2023. But with the up-and-down play of the offense in 2023, Brady then took over the play-calling and helped revitalize the Buffalo offense en route to a fourth straight AFC East crown.
The 2024 season was more of the same for the Bills under Brady's watch. Not only have they scored 30+ points in 13 games this season (including the playoffs), Brady elevated an already elite player in Allen. The Wyoming product cut his overall turnovers to a career-low of six this year, resulting in him being named a finalist for MVP and a second-team All-Pro selection.
The team also ranked top 10 in various offensive categories, including yards per play, scoring percentage, turnover percentage, points per game, and the league-best in rushing touchdowns (32).
It looks like Brady took notes from now Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who returned to the Detroit Lions as their OC after being a hot coaching name in 2024. Hopefully, his return to Buffalo will have a better ending than Johnson's return to the Lions.