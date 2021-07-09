In countdown to training camp, Emmanuel Sanders projects as 19th Most Valuable Bill

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Countdown to Camp: Emmanuel Sanders Projects as 19th Most Valuable Bill

The veteran wide receiver should help fill void created by departure of John Brown.
Author:
Publish date:

No way would the Buffalo Bills be able to keep everyone they wanted to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2021. There were just too many expiring contracts and too many people to pay following the 2020 season.

Wide receiver John Brown, a legitimate deep threat who averages 14.8 yards per reception for his career, was the most productive salary cap casualty. After missing seven games with an injury in 2020, Brown was cut just before turning 31 years old as the Bills reduced their cap charge by nearly $8 million.

But general manager Brandon Beane shrewdly reinvested part of that savings into veteran Emmanuel Sanders, getting a comparable receiver at around half the price, even though Sanders is three years older.

Thus, Sanders and his 662 receptions, 8,619 yards, 47 TD receptions and three Super Bowl appearances project as 19th in our day-by-day unveiling of the 30 Most Valuable Bills leading up to training camp.

Sanders came into the league playing for a Super Bowl team (the Pittsburgh Steelers of 2010) and may go out playing for one as well.

If he does, his experience will have had a lot to do with it.

"He's got a really good football mind, he's an instinctive player," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said during mandatory minicamp. "We'll give him as much as he can handle, which to this point he's been able to handle all the different spots that we put him in. I think his experiences will serve him well, and we'll just take it day by day in terms of the installation and the things we're asking him to do and learn.

"If we add more, we'll add more. If we need to slow down, we'll slow down, but he's been really good in the meetings."

Sanders couldn't have jumped into a better situation, either. Fellow receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are coming off All-Pro seasons. Second-year player Gabriel Davis showed great promise as a rookie. Fifth-year man Isaiah McKenzie produced career highs in receptions, yards and TD catches last year.

So Sanders won't be asked to hoist the team or the position group on his shoulders. He'll just need to fit in, which he proved he could do at all four of his previous stops.

The value Sanders brings won't necessarily be measured by statistics. The Bills will just be hopeful that his championship pedigree will rub off.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

New Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders has played in three Super Bowls.
News

In countdown to training camp, Emmanuel Sanders projects as 19th Most Valuable Bill

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins (73) could be recognized for his work with a Pro Bowl selection this coming season.
News

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins could find his way to Pro Bowl in 2021 season

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen during mandatory minicamp.
News

Sean McDermott reassures Bills Mafia that Josh Allen contract extension is on the way

Sean McDermott will be golfing at the American Century Championship.
News

Watch Bills coach Sean McDermott golf at American Century Championship

Bills rookie Greg Rousseau (50) runs a drill during minicamp.
News

Countdown to training camp: Gregory Rousseau projected as 20th Most Valuable Bill

Bills LB A.J. Klein (54) reacts to his sack and fumble recovery against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium.
News

Countdown to training camp: A.J. Klein projected as 21st Most Valuable Bill

New Bills RB Matt Breida is perhaps the fastest player in the NFL.
News

Countdown to training camp: Matt Breida projects as 22nd Most Valuable Bill

Bills WR Cole Beasley is one of the most outspoken critics of the NFL's COVID-19 policies.
News

Chris Long advises Bills' Cole Beasey not to make himself into a martyr