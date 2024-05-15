Bills' Pro Bowl Tackle Dion Dawkins has more to say about 'fake' Jets
When it comes to the New York Jets, it gets personal for Dion Dawkins.
The Buffalo Bills' starting left tackle has had his issues with the AFC East rivals over the past couple of seasons, and the dislike escalated to its highest level this past season when Jets' defensive lineman Micheal Clemons tried to pick a postgame fight in an incident captured by reporters' video in the Highmark Stadium tunnel.
Making an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, the 30-year-old Dawkins added some spice to the ongoing rivalry between the Bills and Gang Green.
"There's a couple guys that they're just cool, but, hey man, we ain't friends, dawg," said Dawkins. "It's Bills against the world.
Dawkins, a New Jersey native who attended Rahway High School (about a 25-mile drive to MetLife Stadium), was still visibly annoyed by Clemons's antics during Buffalo's 32-6 home win over the Jets in Week 11 last year.
"Why are you talking to us?" said Dawkins, who has played 112 games for Buffalo since being drafted No. 63 overall in 2017. "You're chasing guys in the tunnel. That's fake, like, that's fake bro. We ain't no gangsters. We're football players, bro. Let's stop with all the shenanigans We're football players. If you wanna be a football player, be a football player. If you wanna be that [the alternative], turn in your jersey, your helmet, your shoulder pads, and be that. It's as simple as that."
When it comes to protecting franchise quarterback Josh Allen, Dawkins doesn't appear willing to back down.
"I love chatter, talk. That's a part of the game, but when you're saying overly disrespectful things, and you're talking to players like 17, that is probably the best quarterback in the NFL," said Dawkins.