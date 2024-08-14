ESPN analyst ranks Bills QB Josh Allen among NFL's best in several key categories
Josh Allen’s otherworldly abilities have been highlighted time and time again throughout his six-year professional career, and he's now being recognized for what he does well compared to other NFL quarterbacks.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky released a top 10 list covering seven different categories of quarterback traits. Those categories include arm strength, ball placement, mechanics, decision-making, pocket presence, rushing ability, and second reaction.
Allen found himself on five of the seven top 10 lists. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes was the only quarterback who Orlovsky included in more rankings, as he was a part of six of the seven lists.
The highest ranking Allen got was second in three different categories: arm strength, rushing ability, and second-reaction ability. Orlovsky noted about Allen (as well as Mahomes and Justin Herbert) that they “can all deliver the ball with serious velocity. We know they each have the ability to find receivers on deep balls, but I also really love watching them effortlessly pump fastballs to the intermediate areas of the field.”
Allen has been considered one of the top running quarterbacks in the NFL since his 2018 rookie campaign. Orlovsky had him ranked behind only Lamar Jackson in rushing ability. He noted that Allen was ranked high because he was tied for first in the NFL last year in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 15.
Orlovsky also had Allen ranked second in second-reaction ability behind Mahomes, who Orlovsky said was the clear number one.
Allen’s other rankings include being eighth in pocket presence and tenth in ball placement. Joe Burrow was first in ball placement and Mahomes topped the pocket presence.
Allen's placement among the league's elite in several key categories goes to show just how dominant he's been over the past several years; his traits have allowed him to be one of the NFL's most productive players, as he's the only player in league history to total over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. He'll have the opportunity to ascend further up these rankings with a strong 2024 campaign.
