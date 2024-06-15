General Manager Brandon Beane believes in Bills' backup plan
The Buffalo Bills made the decision before free agency even began.
After the Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Mitch Trubisky from his contract, the Bills subsequently signed their former backup to a two-year deal reportedly worth $5.25 million.
With Buffalo resting some starters during the back half of mandatory minicamp, the soon-to-be 30-year-old Trubisky saw his share of QB1 reps this past week in Orchard Park.
“I think it's good to see Mitch Trubisky getting a chance to run with the 1s a little bit, lead those guys," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while addressing reporters after the final offseason practice. "I thought he had some really good drives. Him being here a couple of years back, bringing him back on and just seeing him reacclimate.”
Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall draft pick by the Chicago Bears, was Josh Allen's understudy for the 2021 season before earning a lucrative two-year deal from Pittsburgh. The Bears' former starter, whose only appearances for Buffalo were in mop up situations, quarterbacked Chicago to 11 wins and a playoff berth in 2018.
Despite taking his lumps over the last two seasons, the Bills were more than willing to bring back their old friend.
"When he has here, had his number been called, had Josh gone down, we felt really confident," said Beane earlier this offseason. "I think if you looked at what he did in his preseason time, it probably stood out amongst any of the other guys we've had."
Recent Sports Illustrated rankings were not kind to Trubisky, deeming the 6-foot-2 field general as the No. 22 backup options amongst the 32 NFL teams. Over his career, he has completed 64.1 percent of passes for 12,536 yards and 72 touchdowns while being intercepted 48 times.