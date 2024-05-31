Bills' Quarterback sits surprisingly low in NFL Backup Rankings
One of the Buffalo Bills' first moves of the offseason involved the backup quarterback position.
After the Pittsburgh Steelers released Mitch Trubisky, the Bills signed the former No. 2 overall draft pick prior to the start of free agency. Trubisky, who had a 29-21 record as the Chicago Bears' starter, spent the 2021 season as Buffalo's backup before moving onto Pittsburgh for a two-year stay.
Sports Illustrated's Gilbert Manzano, however, doesn't appear impressed by the Bills' insurance policy. Ranking the backup quarterbacks for all 32 NFL teams, the SI scribe slotted Trubisky at No. 22 overall — a seven-spot drop from his 2023 ranking.
Cincinnati Bengals' second-stringer Jake Browning, who was not on the list last offseason, topped the backup rankings. New England Patriots' veteran Jacoby Brissett was the AFC East's top-ranked option at No. 9 overall.
From SI's Ranking the NFL’s Backup QBs of 2024:
22. Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills (15)
Many Pittsburgh Steelers fans weren’t happy with us ranking Trubisky at No. 15 last year. That turned out to be generous after Trubisky had a rough five games and was benched for Mason Rudolph. But maybe the 2017 No. 2 pick gets back on track during his second stint in Buffalo.
Trubisky's initial stint with the Bills included six appearances, mostly in garbage time. He went 6-of-8 passing for 43 yards and one interception while rushing for one touchdown.
"Of all the guys [backup quarterbacks] that we had here, we really thought Mitch fit the best of what we're trying to do should Josh go down. He's a really good athlete," said Bills' genenral manager Brandon Beane back in March.
Trubisky has passed for 12,536 yards and 72 touchdowns over 69 career appearances. His best season came in 2018 when he went 11-3 as Bears' starter while throwing for 3,223 yards and 24 TD passes to 12 interceptions.