Packers vs. Bills Inactives: Who's In? Who's Out?

The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are less than 90 minutes away from kicking off Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup.

Let's see who will be in street clothes on the sidelines tonight ...

Here's a look at the Bills inactives ...

OT Spencer Brown

WR Isaiah Hodgins

DT Brandin Bryant

LB Baylon Spector

TE Tommy Sweeney

Of the five inactive players, Brown is the only one that's injured. The rest are healthy scratches. Brown, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa, has started every game in his second season in the league.

With Brown out, backup lineman David Quessenberry is expected to fill in as the starter. Quessenberry relieved Brown two weeks ago when he left the game in Kansas City, so it's likely that he gets the nod again this week.

Here's a look at the Packers inactives ...

13 WR Allen Lazard

22 CB Shemar Jean-Charles

53 LB Jonathan Garvin

74 OL Elgton Jenkins

78 OL Luke Tenuta

99 DL Jonathan Ford

Lazard has been Aaron Rodgers' favorite target all season long, so losing him is a loss for the Green Bay offense. Expect rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson to step up in his absence alongside former Bills wideout Sammy Watkins.

The Bills and Packers kickoff at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

