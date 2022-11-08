Josh Allen Injury: Could It Hurt Bills' Chance of Signing Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest name on the NFL free agent market, is getting close to returning. And the Buffalo Bills (6-2) are without a doubt, a team in contention for the Lombardi Trophy. ... and in contention for Beckham's services.

But is it possible that QB Josh Allen's elbow injury could derail any Buffalo plan to add OBJ?

Beckham has revealed that he intends to sign with a franchise that he can "call home,'' and we know that the Dallas Cowboys have joined Buffalo in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''

Both teams are 6-2. Dallas seems to be on the rise. ... and everybody in Dallas, from owner Jerry Jones to star Micah Parsons, seems to be putting on the full-court press in recruiting the two-time All-Pro.

And Buffalo? Quarterback Josh Allen playing at an MVP level is surely part of OBJ's attraction to the Bills.

But what if Allen's issue - an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI that Allen is being examined with concern that he is dealing with a UCL sprain in his elbow renders the Bills as being even slightly less attractive?

As we write this, the severity of Allen's issue is not fully known, and he and Bills head coach Sean McDermott continue to downplay the injury.

But ... worst-case scenario? Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain. As a result, Buffalo calls on backup quarterback Case Keenum. It so happens that OBJ played with Keenum in Cleveland as a member of the Browns ... but is playing with a backup quarterback for several weeks a deal-breaker?

Losing Allen, even if for several weeks, would hurt the Bills on the field. At the same time, it could also prove poor timing in their pursuit of OBJ.

