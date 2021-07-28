Training camp is here and Josh Allen is the Most Valuable Bill

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Josh Allen projects as Most Valuable Bill for 2021

The rising star is now an elite NFL quarterback and soon will be paid like one.
Author:
Publish date:

This was no surprise. In our day-by-day unveiling of the 30 projected Most Valuable Bills for 2021, quarterback Josh Allen was headed for that first and final spot all along at the start of training camp.

After all, he was second in the NFL's MVP voting last season after leading the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

His 4,544 passing yards and 37 TDs against just 10 interceptions in the regular season represented a breakout from the previous two seasons, when he struggled with decision-making and ball security on his way to a 15-12 record.

Now he's back for Year 4 as the Bills believe they have the quarterback and all the pieces around him to win.

Last year was something hardly anyone saw coming, and this year it's not unreasonable to expect him to keep trending upward because of far less restrictions placed on teams in this second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen and his teammates were able to get on the field together for OTAs and mandatory minicamp this spring.

Today, they take the field for the first time in training camp with a strong sense that they have all the pieces required to bring this franchise its first Super Bowl title.

Here's the thing, though. Despite the quantum leap Allen made in 2020 (with major help from wide receiver Stefon Diggs), he landed a ranking of just 40th among the league's top 50 players by Pro Football Focus heading into this season.

Here is author Sam Monson's reasoning.

"Allen was spectacular in 2020, but it was such a giant leap forward from his previous baseline — his overall PFF grade jumped from the mid-60s to 90.9 last year — that the smart analysis is to expect some degree of regression, given what we know about player development at this level.

"It was certainly a breakout season, but players rarely maintain a development curve with a trajectory to the moon year over year. Allen’s most impressive improvement came in terms of accuracy, where he went from a player with an adjusted completion rate dead last as a rookie to ranking fifth in the league in 2020."

Looking at it from another perspective, because Allen and Diggs (45th) are the only Bills on PFF's list, it underscores how much Allen was able to accomplish with so little.

What could work to hold Allen back this season are the restrictions the NFL has placed on players who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. Allen during the offseason program repeated his concerns about the vaccine and said he wanted to get more information before getting the shot(s).

Negotiations continue as well for a massive contract extension, and there's no telling how that process could affect Allen's performance.

Nevertheless, Allen is back and the Bills are thinking Super Bowl because they know they have the right quarterback now.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

QB Josh Allen is believed to be among the unvaccinated Buffalo Bills.
News

Training camp is here and Josh Allen is the Most Valuable Bill

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass over Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium.
News

Training camp countdown: Stefon Diggs is 2nd Most Valuable Bill

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he hasn't decided whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
News

Buffalo Bills training camp guide

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is a top performer for the Bills.
News

Training camp countdown: Tre'Davious White is 3rd Most Valuable Bill

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins (73) could be recognized for his work with a Pro Bowl selection this coming season.
News

Training camp countdown: Dion Dawkins is 4th Most Valuable Bill

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds.
News

Training camp countdown: Tremaine Edmunds is 5th Most Valuable Bill

Micah Hyde is a top performer for the Buffalo Bills' defense.
News

Training camp countdown: Micah Hyde is 6th Most Valuable Bill

QB Josh Allen is believed to be among the unvaccinated Buffalo Bills.
News

NFL's COVID-19 plan will force unvaccinated Bills to think twice.