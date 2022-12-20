The Buffalo Bills might draft some help on the offensive line this spring to help Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills are working towards earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC this postseason, but there are always eyes looking towards the future and how to improve the team.

While you need a microscope to find flaws within the Bills, one position group that could use improvement is the offensive line.

That's why Sports Illustrated is selecting North Dakota State interior lineman Cody Mauch as their first pick, No. 30 overall, in its latest mock draft.

"The Bills need to improve their guard situation to keep Josh Allen upright," SI writes. "Mauch is not only the best guard in the draft but also plays with the mentality necessary to succeed in Buffalo. Mauch is a finisher in the run game, but he is also an elite athlete. Mauch currently plays tackle for the Bison, so he could also be an emergency tackle."

Standing 6-5 and weighing 306 pounds, Mauch adds a lot of size to the trenches for Buffalo and gives Allen a strong bodyguard up front.

Buffalo's starting guards, Rodger Saffold and Greg Van Roten, are both in their 30s and are expected to hit free agency this spring, so the interior line could become the Bills' biggest position of need and Mauch can fill it.

