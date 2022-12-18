'Good Job Being You, Josh!' Bills Over Dolphins: QB Allen as NFL MVP?

The Buffalo Bills win over the Miami Dolphins was just another example of why Josh Allen is in the conversation for the league MVP.

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the NFL playoffs for the fourth straight year; while the division is not clinched, the 32-29 win on Saturday over the Miami Dolphins puts Buffalo one step closer to achieving that goal.

And with team success comes individual success.

The come-from-behind victory is another example of star quarterback Josh Allen doing something worthy of the league's MVP award. ... and of course, as demonstrated again against Miami, he does it with a unique flair.

Said tight end Dawson Knox on what he says to Allen after a freakishly successful play: "Nothing really to be said" except, "Good job, Josh. Good job being yourself."

Many call it a "quarterback's award," and rightfully so, as the signal-callers have recently dominated the list of winners.

Among those in contention is Buffalo's Allen, one of the best young quarterbacks and one of the brightest young stars. He did everything he could to get the Bills the crucial revenge win over their rival Dolphins, even throwing for four touchdowns, three of which came in the first half alone.

Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards, adding in 77 yards with his legs on 10 attempts. Yet, his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, nor his flying two-point conversion run, was his most impressive play. Rather it was his 44-yard rush that set up those two plays.

But, on the game-winning drive, Allen's precision in the passing game while noticeably squinting as snow fell all around him is maybe his most defining moment. Allen completed four of his five passes for 40 yards as he helped set up a game-winning Tyler Bass field goal.

The current perceived frontrunner for MVP is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts and the Eagles are 12-1.

But, as young defensive star Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys said on the VonCast, can all (or a lot of) the success of the Eagles be attributed to Hurts?

An argument many will make in the coming weeks, but business remains to be finished for the Bills on their quest to win a third straight AFC East title.



The Bills will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Christmas Eve, Saturday, with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. ... and if things go right for Buffalo?



Josh will be Josh.

