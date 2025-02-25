2 Bills listed among NFL's top 101 free agents in 2025
Every offseason, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Network lists his top 101 NFL free agents. This offseason, only two Bills made the initial list, illustrating the vast amount of talent with expiring contracts across the league.
At No. 13 is Amari Cooper, the third highest rated receiver on the list. Cooper's estimated market value is $14.2 million according to Spotrac as the 30-year-old wideout still showed flashes of elite route running and ball tracking skills.
"Cooper’s one year on, one year off pattern continued in two places last season. By all accounts, he was playing through injuries late in his Bills stint, which helps explain his lack of production. Teams could buy the dip for one last big season at a reasonable price," explains Rosenthal.
The other Bill is much farther down the list, with Rasul Douglas coming in at No. 77. The veteran is the 11th ranked cornerback on Rosenthal's list, which speaks to how deep the upcoming free agent class is in the secondary. Spotrac lists his market value at $11.9 million per season.
"Douglas' playmaking has led to some great seasons. The 2024 campaign wasn’t one of them, and his lack of speed could make him a risky free-agent pickup (like most aging corners)," wrote Rosenthal.
Several former Bills made the list, including Stefon Diggs, who is slotted at No. 30, 17 spots below Cooper. Defensive tackle Poona Ford never found his footing in Buffalo, but had a breakout season with the Chargers, ranked at 67 on the list. Two spots ahead of Douglas is former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who's bounced around the league since his departure from New England. Tyrel Dodson, once PFF's highest graded linebacker, became a nice midseason addition for the Miami Dolphins, and is ranked 87th .