2 Bills listed among NFL's top 101 free agents in 2025

Amari Cooper and Rasul Douglas listed on Greg Rosenthal's rankings of 101 pending free agents.

Colin Richey

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Every offseason, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Network lists his top 101 NFL free agents. This offseason, only two Bills made the initial list, illustrating the vast amount of talent with expiring contracts across the league.

At No. 13 is Amari Cooper, the third highest rated receiver on the list. Cooper's estimated market value is $14.2 million according to Spotrac as the 30-year-old wideout still showed flashes of elite route running and ball tracking skills.

Amari Cooper
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) turns up field after making a catch in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Cooper’s one year on, one year off pattern continued in two places last season. By all accounts, he was playing through injuries late in his Bills stint, which helps explain his lack of production. Teams could buy the dip for one last big season at a reasonable price," explains Rosenthal.

The other Bill is much farther down the list, with Rasul Douglas coming in at No. 77. The veteran is the 11th ranked cornerback on Rosenthal's list, which speaks to how deep the upcoming free agent class is in the secondary. Spotrac lists his market value at $11.9 million per season.

Rasul Douglas
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Douglas' playmaking has led to some great seasons. The 2024 campaign wasn’t one of them, and his lack of speed could make him a risky free-agent pickup (like most aging corners)," wrote Rosenthal.

Several former Bills made the list, including Stefon Diggs, who is slotted at No. 30, 17 spots below Cooper. Defensive tackle Poona Ford never found his footing in Buffalo, but had a breakout season with the Chargers, ranked at 67 on the list. Two spots ahead of Douglas is former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who's bounced around the league since his departure from New England. Tyrel Dodson, once PFF's highest graded linebacker, became a nice midseason addition for the Miami Dolphins, and is ranked 87th .

Von Miller
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
