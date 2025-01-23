ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark finally praises Josh Allen for postseason performance
It sounds like Ryan Clark is finally giving Josh Allen the respect he deserves.
After years of putting the onus on the All-Pro quarterback to play better in several Buffalo Bills playoff losses, the ESPN NFL analyst finally appears to be saluting Allen for his showing in the Bills AFC divisional win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Clark joined six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick, Chris Long, and Bucky Brooks on a segment for CBS Sports’ ‘Inside the NFL’ Wednesday and made sure to laud Allen, offensive coordinator Joe Brady and head coach Sean McDermott for orchestrating the winning plays to advance to the AFC championship for the second time in five seasons.
In all honesty, Clark is right. Allen’s clean play has unlocked a new level for himself and Buffalo. Dating back to December, Allen has only turned the ball over once and he only has six total turnovers across 19 games played in 2024 (including the playoffs).
But it’s interesting to see him taking this stance on Allen, especially considering his bearish views on him in the past. He notably defended Lamar Jackson for his performance in the Ravens' loss to the Bills — a completely different tone from what he shared about Allen after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s AFC divisional round.
Former Buffalo defensive lineman Marcellus Wiley kept all those receipts too and chimed in on the matter.
Who knows what happened to make Clark change his tune? But regardless, I’m sure Allen is hearing all the good and all the bad comments about himself and the Bills as they prepare for Sunday’s AFC title game.