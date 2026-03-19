Budget-Friendly Free Agent Still Available for Bills to Re-Sign at Position of Need

Now that Christian Kirk is no longer an option, the Buffalo Bills need to make the call.

The Bills need wide receiver insurance to solidify the bottom half of the depth chart, and they should look no further than the veteran they signed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints late last November.

Brandin Cooks remains available on the free-agent market, and he can likely be had for a salary cap-friendly price.

Spotrac estimates the 32-year-old's value at $3 million for one season — a number that seems doable for the Bills and could even come down slightly if Calvin Austin's recent signing is an indicator of the market's current state. Austin and the New York Giants reached an agreement for one year at $1.5 million.

"Mind-boggling his [Austin's] market was this low," said The Athletic's Dan Duggan in a X post.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Mutual interest seems probable

Currently, the Bills have six wide receivers who were on a team's 53-man roster last year under contract, including Tyrell Shavers, who is coming off a serious knee injury.

There's certainly an opening for a proven professional like Cooks to step in as a WR4 type. After all, Cooks wound up being the Bills' primary deep threat down the stretch last season.

Set to turn 33 years old in September, Cooks has previously revealed a desire to play a 13th NFL season.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"I would love to be a Buffalo Bill," said Cooks one day after the overtime divisional round playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. "The process of getting here, coming in here for those seven or so weeks, and building these relationships. It's a special place. Playing with Josh, and just continue to just grow throughout those weeks."

Cooks still offers value

While it took time for Cooks to adjust to the Bills after spending the first 10 games of the 2025 season with the Saints, he quickly developed a noticeable rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.

"Got a lot of love for him. I believe so much in him, and ultimately, I just want to be there for him. Help him ultimately hoist that trophy," said Cooks, who has six career 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt.

With a full spring and summer together, Cooks and Allen could become dangerous in 2026.

Cooks broke out for 101 yards on four receptions in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. After making three catches for 58 yards in the Bills' wildcard win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he totaled 20 yards on two receptions against the Broncos, not including the potential game-winning reception that was ruled an interception in overtime.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable Bills' WRs under contract

DJ Moore



Khalil Shakir



Joshua Palmer



Keon Coleman



Mecole Hardman



Tyrell Shavers