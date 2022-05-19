They prayed with the community and delivered food and assistance to neighborhood affected by mass shooting.

Around 100 members of the Buffalo Bills' organization visited the area of Buffalo on Wednesday where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting by an alleged white supremacist.

The goal was to show support for a grieving community and to send a message that hate cannot survive.

The team also announced a partnership with the NFL in which $400,000 would be donated to various community groups and non-profit organizations that serve the community.

The images were powerful and lasting, and the Bills are hoping they will make a difference forever.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.