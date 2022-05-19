Scenes From Bills' Visit to Buffalo's East Side
Around 100 members of the Buffalo Bills' organization visited the area of Buffalo on Wednesday where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting by an alleged white supremacist.
The goal was to show support for a grieving community and to send a message that hate cannot survive.
The team also announced a partnership with the NFL in which $400,000 would be donated to various community groups and non-profit organizations that serve the community.
The images were powerful and lasting, and the Bills are hoping they will make a difference forever.
Bills visit Buffalo massacre site
Flowers for the departed.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen lays flowers at a memorial near the Tops supermarket where 10 people killed in a shooting.
A moment of silence — and prayer.
Buffalo Bills players and coaches say a prayer for those killed in the Tops shooting in Buffalo.
Bills start visit with prayers.
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (left) and quarterback Josh Allen pray with their teammates near the site of the last Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo. Members or the team visited the site and then helped distribute food to members of the community.
A solemn occasion
Members of the Buffalo Bills walk to the site of the last Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo. After visiting the site, the team helped distribute food to members of the community.
Coach Sean McDermott speaks
Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks as players arrive at the site of the Tops shooting. The team made its presence felt by speaking with the citizens and handing out food.
Food for all
The Bills wanted to show their goodwill by serving food in the predominantly Black community.
