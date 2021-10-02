Texans at Bills preview: Everything points to a Bills' blowout

Much has changed for both teams since they last clashed in a playoff game two seasons ago.

The Buffalo Bills lost their first game and haven't lost since. The Houston Texans won their first game and haven't won since.

These teams heading in opposite directions clash Sunday at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium, where the Bills were initially so heavily favored that the betting line actually moved half a point in their direction over the past week.

The Texans already are down to their third quarterback, won't have their leading tackler and don't really anything to build on following a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Here's a deeper look into Sunday's mismatch:

THE BASICS

Game: Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Records: Texans 1-2; Bills 2-1.

Betting info: Bills by 17. Over/under 47.

TV: CBS.

Texans depth chart

Bills depth chart

INJURIES

Texans: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Scottie Phillips (illness) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related) are out. CB Terrance Mitchell (concussion, illness) and LB Garret Wallow (illness) are questionable.

LB Zach Cunningham and DT Ross Blacklock were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and are off the active roster for this game.

Bills: G Jon Feliciano (concussion) and S Jordan Poyer (ankle) are out. CB Taron Johnson (groin) and DE Efe Obada (ankle) are questionable.

STORYLINES

Next man up

The Bills are facing some injury adversity this week with the unavailability of starters Feliciano and Poyer and valued nickel cornerback Johnson facing a scratch as well.

With Poyer out, this could thrust the spotlight on third-year man Jaquan Johnson.

"A lot of confidence [in Johnson]," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "Same thing with the offensive line. We have a lot of confidence in the depth of our football team. Injuries happen, so it's an oppprtunity for a guy to step up and show us what he has."

Ike Boettger, who has starting experience likely will get the start for Feliciano at left guard. The Bills also could consider Ryan Bates.

Running back du jour

Zack Moss started the season as a healthy scratch. He played pretty well in Week 2 after fumbling early. Last week, he was their leading rusher in a 43-21 win over Washington.

So he is their No. 1 back now over Devin Singletary? And where does Matt Breida fit the rest of the way?

The answers are not clear and likely won't be forthcoming, which is probably just the way the coaching staff wants it. They'll continue to alternate Singletary and Moss and hope they can lift each other.

Unless there's an injury, Breida, who was a healthy scratch last week, might not be looking at many opportunities, considering how infrequently the Bills run the ball these days.

Defensive line in transition

After knocking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and made his replacement, Jacoby Brissett, wish that never happened in a Week 2 shutout, the Bills' defensive front wasn't as overpowering last week against Washington, according to McDermott.

"We've got depth, but overall I didn't think we played our best game up front," he said Monday. "We've got to play better, and those guys are aware of that and we've got to have a great week of practice. ... That starts with me. I've got to do a better job."

Texans hurting at QB

The Texans feature one of the NFL's top quarterbacks in disgruntled Deshaun Watson, but they've put him on ice while trying to accommodate his demand to be traded.

That plan originally led them to turn to Tyrod Taylor, the Bills' starter before Josh Allen was drafted in 2018.

Alas, after leading the Texans to a win in their opener and completing 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown the following week against Cleveland, he suffered a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the game and landed him on the injured reserve list.

The Texans then turned to rookie third-round draft pick Davis Mills and haven't won since.

KEY MATCHUPS

Bills running game vs. Texans defensive front

The Texans will be without their top tackler in Cunningham, and the Bills should be able to exploit this.

Singletary and Moss have combined to average 4.75 yards per carry on 56 attempts.

Look for the Bills to test the Texans' run defense early in an attempt to lull their safeties up closer to the line before going over the top to speedy deep threats like Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders and Stefon Diggs.

To a man, the Bills aren't satisfied with their early running game efficiency.

"Internally, I feel like we still have a lot to work on in that department," center Mitch Morse said.

Bills CB Tre'Davious White vs. Texans WR Brandin Cooks

This matchup could prove more crucial because of how shorthanded the Bills could be in their secondary this week.

Cooks is the Texans' top offensive weapon by far. He has 23 catches for 322 yards. Nobody else on the team has more than the six catches.

Suffice to say White should follow Cooks everywhere and the Bills have game-planned for him.

Bills DTs vs. Texans RBs Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson

Being able to stand up against the run with their front four will be crucial because it will allow their safeties to keep from pushing up and possibly getting caught out of position on deep shots.

The Texans' struggles in this area aren't helping their rookie quarterback very much, either.

The three backs are averaging 2.9 yards per attempt. And only one of them, Lindsay, is south of 30 years old.

Can you spell S-H-O-T?

Or is it just a poor offensive line?

Either way, the Bills can't afford to have the Texans suddenly discover a ground game.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Texans host the New England Patriots next Sunday.

The Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night.

PREDICTION

Much has been made of this week's game being a possible trap for the Bills, who have a huge test looming next week at Kansas City.

But the Texans without Watson and second choice Taylor at quarterback don't have a lot going for them heading into this game. Their scoring output has gone from 37 points in their first game to 21 in their second game to nine in their third.

Now they find themselves up against a dominant Bills defense that will have the Bills Mafia as a 12th man.

That's too much for them to overcome. Bills 33, Texans 13.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.