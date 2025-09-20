Did longtime ESPN NFL commentator just welcome Josh Allen to 'GOAT' debate?
Josh Allen has been showered with adoration throughout his ascension as the Buffalo Bills quarterback.
Many have come around to the fact that the reigning MVP is among the top three or four QBs in the league, with various commentators throughout the NFL mediasphere taking the stance that Allen is indeed the top signal-caller in the NFL. Well, after Buffalo’s latest victory over the Miami Dolphins, ESPN host Mike Greenberg has upped the ante.
On ESPN’s Get Up, on Friday morning, Greenberg gave Allen the ultimate compliment.
“I’ve been watching this sport 50 years,” said the former host of Mike and Mike in the Morning. “No one has ever played that position better than Josh Allen plays it.”
Greenberg continued, “He’s not the greatest player ever, but you tell me a player that plays his position better than he plays it.”
The longtime NFL talking head stopped short of declaring Allen the G.O.A.T. Still, Greenberg’s admiration of Allen’s performance spoke volumes.
Of active quarterbacks, the G.O.A.T. debate has often been limited to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, if you look at the numbers, you’ll find that Allen does indeed belong in the discussion.
In a 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, Allen reached 300 career total touchdowns quicker than any player in NFL history, surpassing Mahomes’ previous mark. The Bills quarterback’s production has remained steady over the past few years, while he has achieved another level of efficiency in recent seasons.
Over his last 11 games, Allen has 30 touchdown passes against just one interception. Allen turned the ball over a career-low eight times a season ago while accounting for 41 touchdowns during his MVP season. Through three weeks of the 2025 campaign, he has yet to commit a giveaway and has accounted for seven touchdowns.
The dual-threat quarterback keeps getting better and better. And people are starting to take notice of his generational performance.
All that’s left for Allen to accomplish? A Super Bowl championship.