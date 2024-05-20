Two Bills' WRs worth targeting in fantasy football drafts
The quarterback situation is a key factor in determining a wide receiver's fantasy football potential, and that's good news for Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel.
With Buffalo Bills' franchise field general Josh Allen at the controls, Coleman and Samuel will likely benefit from playing with a top-tier passer in his prime years. As a result of their ability to join forces with Allen, the two first-year Bills have landed on SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano's sleeper watchlist.
In terms of "Top 10 Sleeper Wide Receivers to Target in 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts," Coleman ranks No. 2 overall followed by Samuel in the No. 4 slot.
Eleven of Coleman's 50 receptions were touchdowns last year for Florida State. His contested catch ability, as well as his comfort playing off script, should make him an instant quarterback favorite.
Samuel, who has received 100+ targets only once in seven NFL seasons, has gained no fewer than 613 receiving yards in four of the last five years despite not having the luxury of an elite passer. With Teddy Bridgewater distributing the ball, and Joe Brady as the offensive coordinator, Samuel totaled a career-high 851 yards on 77 catches for Carolina in 2020.
From SI's Top 10 Sleeper Wide Receivers to Target in 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts:
2. Keon Coleman
The Bills traded Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis as a free agent, creating 241 available targets based on last season’s totals. That makes Coleman, who was the first pick in Round 2, a potential sleeper based on volume alone. He will also have the advantage of catching passes from one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen, which is also an obvious advantage for the rookie.
4. Curtis Samuel
Samuel, for many of the same reasons I like Coleman, is certainly in the sleeper conversation. While he hasn’t put up huge totals on a seasonal basis, the veteran has also never been in such a positive position. With a chance to record career target totals while catching passes from a superstar quarterback in Allen, Samuel has a legitimate shot to make some noise in the stat sheets this season.