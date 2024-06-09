WATCH: Super Bowl Champion QB captures buzzer-beater by Bills' DB Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin hosted a celebrity basketball game in his native western Pennsylvania on Saturday and the Buffalo Bills' safety fittingly sank a buzzer-beating shot for the win.
With the score tied 117-117 in the final seconds, Hamlin put a move on his defender and drained a step-back three-pointer from beyond the left arc. The shot lifted Hamlin's blue team to victory and sent the North Allegheny High School crowd into a frenzy.
The moment was captured on video, and subsequently shared, by Pittsburgh Steelers' new quarterback Russell Wilson, who reportedly showed up announced at halftime.
"@HamlinIsland for 3!!! Game winner In the Burgh!!!" said Wilson in an X post.
Multiple former Pitt players participated in the charitable endeavor, including future Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald and former Bills' cornerback Dane Jackson. According to PGH Sports Now reporter George Michalowski, fellow Bills' safety Micah Hyde, who is contemplating retirement from the NFL, competed in the game.
Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation was behind the celebrity basketball exhibition.
Hamlin, who made an inspirational comeback after suffering cardiac arrest during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, attended both high school and college in the Pittsburgh area. The Bills drafted him at No. 212 overall in 2021.
Mostly a reserve in 2023, Hamlin will have an opportunity to earn a bigger role this season. With veteran free agent Mike Edwards not available for OTAs on-field work, Hamlin has reportedly made his presence felt during practices open to media.