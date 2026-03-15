1 Free Agent Signing That Makes Too Much Sense for the Buffalo Bills

Despite trading for DJ Moore before the start of free agency, the Buffalo Bills are still in search of added help at the wide receiver position.

Whether that comes through the remainder of the free-agent period or the upcoming NFL Draft remains to be seen. With that said, there is one available target that makes too much sense for the Bills at this stage of free agency.

Deebo Samuel remains on the open market, and the Bills should strongly consider reaching out to the veteran to improve their group of pass catchers.

Experienced talent

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Samuel has played seven seasons in the NFL, including the 2025 campaign with the Washington Commanders, in which he recorded 727 yards receiving in 16 games. His total receptions (72) were his most since the 2021 season, and second-most of his career, but his average yards per reception (10.1) fell to the lowest mark of his career.

With that said, the 30-year-old wide receiver’s production, which included five touchdowns during the 2025 campaign, proved he is still a viable target. Production is something the Bills struggled to find from their WR corps the past two seasons, including in ’25, when the Bills ranked near the bottom of the league in terms of the percentage of the team’s yards receiving recorded by wide receivers.

As Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino pointed out, Sumer Sports’ data had the Bills ranked 24th in the NFL in WR production in 2025, while the 11 total touchdowns recorded by Bills wide receivers were last in the league.

Khalil Shakir has been solid, but Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer don’t inspire much confidence in their return to the lineup. Samuel would present an experienced option who would fit right in with former MVP Josh Allen.

Previous interest

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) carries the ball after a reception defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) in overtime of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There have been links between the Bills and Samuel throughout the free-agency period, which isn’t the first time the two sides have been connected.

At this past season’s trade deadline, Buffalo came mighty close to acquiring Samuel and former Bills pass rusher Von Miller from the Commanders, according to The Athletic’s Tim Graham. It’s unknown what happened to prevent the deal from being completed before the deadline passed, but there appears to have been prior interest there.

Keep an eye on Deebo Samuel and/or Von Miller to BUF from WAS — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) November 4, 2025

If the Bills can find a way to land Samuel on a low-cost contract, which is likely considering the current state of free agency, it would be well worth considering.

Spotrac has Samuel projected to receive a contract worth over $15 million in average annual value (AAV). That appears highly unlikely at this point, and somewhere around $8 million to $10 million is more reasonable. The Bills may have to create a touch of additional salary cap space to do so, but they still have a few levers they can pull in that regard.

Samuel isn’t the big-bodied, downfield target the team has been desperately searching for, but the 6-foot, 215-pound WR still has some gas left in the tank, and Buffalo should kick his tires.